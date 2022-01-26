Victim ID’d in deadly SE Powell hit-and-run, no arrests reported

Investigators at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash at SE 160th and Powell in Portland, January 22, 2022 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman killed in Saturday night’s hit-and-run crash in Southeast Portland has been identified as 25-year-old Awbrianna Amaralynn Rollings, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a person hit by a vehicle just after 7 p.m. at SE 160th and Powell. According to the Portland Police Bureau, they found a person dead at the scene and witnesses told them the driver took off.

Police did not immediately locate the suspect or the vehicle, and no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PPB Traffic Investigations Unit at 503.823.2103, or by email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov The case number is 22-20716.