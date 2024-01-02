The suspect is still being sought by police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has revealed the identity of the victim of a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Christmas Day in Southeast Portland.

David Wayne Becker, 63, of Portland, was the individual killed, police said. The investigation is ongoing and police have already identified a suspected red truck in connection to the incident.

After Becker was struck, he was discovered by an off-duty officer near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 106th Avenue at 12:19 a.m. on Christmas Day, police said. The officer called 911 and provided aid to Becker. Despite being transported to an area hospital by ambulance, Becker was later declared dead, according to officials.

Police provided a photo of the suspect vehicle from surveillance footage and a stock photo of the approximate car make and model for reference. Authorities say it is a maroon-colored late 2000s or mid-2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck with a crew cab (four full-sized doors). The truck will have a broken driver’s side headlight assembly and damage to the front driver’s side corner from the crash, police say.

Those with any information about the truck or its driver are encouraged to email the PPB crime tips email, attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-331227.