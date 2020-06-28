Victims of NE Portland stabbing remembered at vigil

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The friends and family of the two victims who were stabbed in Northeast Portland earlier this month gathered Saturday evening to grieve and remember their lives.

Cassy Leaton and Najaf “Nate” Hobbs were killed on Tuesday, June 16 at NE 14th Ave and NE Davis Street. Within days, a suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The two women who helped organize Saturday’s vigil spoke about what Hobbs in particular meant to their community.

“Supportive. He’d by the guy that would come and do anything for you,” said Freya Overton, who knew Hobbs.

“It’s a horrible tragedy to get murdered like he did,” said Rhonda Durand. “And we didn’t expect him to go out like that, not ever.”

Mourners remembered Leaton as a kind young woman. They wore ribbons pinned to their shirts in memory of the two victims. Leaton and Hobbs’ initials were drawn on the ground framed by a heart in chalk. Candles lined the street corner where they were attacked.