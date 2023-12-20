PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected porch pirate was caught taking a vintage Santa Claus decoration from a Portland family’s home near the intersection of Oregon Street and 71st Avenue on Tuesday.
Northeast Portland resident Samantha Kaiser told KOIN 6 News that her security camera captured a suspected thief making off with her 40-inch Santa decoration at 6:22 a.m. The Portland Police Bureau confirmed that a police report was filed in connection to the missing Santa.
“I don’t know that anybody else saw this person,” Kaiser said. “It was early in the morning. Although I imagine she’s on some other neighbor’s cams because she’s running down the street with Santa in her arms.”
Kaiser said that the Santa decoration was a collectible blow foam Santa, which she believes was made sometime in the 1950s. Despite the recent theft, Kaiser said that she plans to find a replacement Santa so her home can continue to bring Christmas joy to the neighborhood.
“We’ll figure out a way to lock them down in the future,” she said. “We don’t want to remove the delight that people get from walking in front of our house.”