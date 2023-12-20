PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected porch pirate was caught taking a vintage Santa Claus decoration from a Portland family’s home near the intersection of Oregon Street and 71st Avenue on Tuesday.

Northeast Portland resident Samantha Kaiser told KOIN 6 News that her security camera captured a suspected thief making off with her 40-inch Santa decoration at 6:22 a.m. The Portland Police Bureau confirmed that a police report was filed in connection to the missing Santa.

“I don’t know that anybody else saw this person,” Kaiser said. “It was early in the morning. Although I imagine she’s on some other neighbor’s cams because she’s running down the street with Santa in her arms.”

The vintage Santa decoration before it was taken. (Photo courtesy of Samantha Kaiser)

Kaiser said that the Santa decoration was a collectible blow foam Santa, which she believes was made sometime in the 1950s. Despite the recent theft, Kaiser said that she plans to find a replacement Santa so her home can continue to bring Christmas joy to the neighborhood.

“We’ll figure out a way to lock them down in the future,” she said. “We don’t want to remove the delight that people get from walking in front of our house.”