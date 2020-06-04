Videos: 6th night of Portland protests, June 3, 2020

Protests spurred by death of George Floyd continue in US, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters again filled the streets of Portland for a 6th night spurred by the death of George Floyd that has transformed into a national call for justice and reform.

The crowd began at Revolution Hall in Southeast Portland and marched to the Portland waterfront, then into the downtown core.

KOIN coverage: Portland protests, June 3, 2020

These are videos of the protest from June 3, 2020.