Vigil for Cody Denney held in SE Portland

His family doesn't want his case to go cold

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vigil is underway in Southeast Portland where a teen was found beaten and near death on January 25, 2019. His killer has still not been found.

A passerby called 911 after finding Cody Denney unconscious on SE 92nd Ave. Good Samaritan James Bland pulled over and got out of his car to help. In an interview with KOIN 6 News he said Denney was still clinging to life at that point. Denney was immediately taken to the hospital.

But he later died from his injuries.

Denney had been at a friend’s house the night before and started walking home about 1 a.m. Bland found him at 8 a.m. about 1.5 miles away, but in the opposite direction of his house.

He was missing a shoe, his phone, and his wallet.

Denney’s family doesn’t want the case to go cold. They are hoping that his vigil helps to jog someone’s memory about what might have happened to him on that night.

If you have any information about Denney’s case, contact Portland Police.

