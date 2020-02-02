Vigil held for motorcyclist killed in NE Portland crash

Eugene Waldrupe was riding his motorcycle on NE Sandy Blvd at the time of the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of people gathered in Northeast Portland Saturday evening to remember a motorcyclist that was killed in a crash earlier this month.

Friends and family put together a touching tribute for Eugene Waldrupe. Family told KOIN 6 News that “Gene” loved his two daughters and his fiance, and he will be dearly missed.

“We love you, Dad, we miss you,” said Waldrupe’s daughter Chelsey at the vigil. She and her sister Samantha made shirts with a picture of Waldrupe from his most recent birthday.

“This was on his 50th birthday this year,” said Samantha. “I got him a special 50th birthday card and I literally saw him just three days before the accident.”

An undated photo of Eugene Waldrupe. (Courtesy Alicia Stevens)

Family members said Waldrupe loved camping and the outdoors. He also loved to play darts. His fiance, Alicia Stevens, placed a dartboard she made for him at the site of the crash.

“If he wasn’t working, he was playing darts,” said Stevens.

Unfortunately, questions still remain about the crash. The family said Waldrupe struck the side of a car on his motorcycle as the car crossed NE Sandy Boulevard. They feel that he should have had the right of way.

“If he’s riding on Sandy, one would think that he’d have the right of way—a car going across 65th,” said Stevens. “We are not trying to hold that family who hit him—we feel for them too. I can’t imagine what that would be like. We just don’t want him deemed something when he can’t speak for himself.”

The crash happened on Saturday, Jan 18, in the area of NE Sandy Boulevard and NE 65th Avenue. The 50-year-old Gresham man was still alive when authorities arrived at the scene. Waldrupe was taken to the hospital, however, despite life-saving efforts by medical staff, he later died.

The initial crash investigation cited witnesses who reported that speed may have been a factor, but the family said he was coming from his grandmother’s house only a block away.

“He’s not going to be reckless and every put anyone else in danger—that wasn’t him,” said Stevens. “He loves his daughters more than anything in the world.”

The family of Gene Waldrupe gathered to remember him at the spot where he was killed while riding his motorcycle near Sandy & 65th on January 18th #koin6news #pdx #Portland #VisionZero #oregon #RoseCity #RememberingGene pic.twitter.com/48AnlWweBt — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 2, 2020

A group of balloons was released at the vigil Saturday evening. Waldrupe’s family said his love will go on forever in their hearts, despite the tragedy that took him too soon.