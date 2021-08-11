Volunteers sought for cooling centers, misting stations

The Portland Tribune and Pamplin Media Group’s papers are a KOIN 6 News media partner
PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland Parks & Recreation has opened indoor cooling centers and outdoor misting stations to help people beat the heat wave predicted for this week.
PP&R is seeking volunteers to help staff the centers and stations to help Portland residents survive the high temperatures.
Indoor cooling centers are located here:
- Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 N. Foss Ave. (Portsmouth)
- The Portland Building, 1120 S.W. Fifth Ave. (downtown)
Outdoor misting stations are located here:
- Glenhaven Park, Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street (Roseway/Madison South)
- Knott Park, 11456 N.E. Knott St. (Parkrose Heights)
- Mt. Scott Park, Southeast 72nd Avenue and Harold Street (Mt. Scott)
- East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave.
- Lents Park, 4808 S.E. 92nd Ave.
- Harney City Park, Southeast Harney Street and Southeast 67th Avenue.
Volunteer sign up information can be found here:
- Charles Jordan Community Center: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatcjcc
- The Portland Building: signupgenius.com/go/2108heattpb
- Glenhaven Park: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatglenhaven
- Knott Park: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatknott
- Mt. Scott Park: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatmtscott
