Volunteers sought for cooling centers, misting stations

Portland Parks & Recreation is seeking help to give people relief during high temperatures.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland Parks & Recreation has opened indoor cooling centers and outdoor misting stations to help people beat the heat wave predicted for this week.

PP&R is seeking volunteers to help staff the centers and stations to help Portland residents survive the high temperatures.

Indoor cooling centers are located here:

Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 N. Foss Ave. (Portsmouth)

The Portland Building, 1120 S.W. Fifth Ave. (downtown)

Outdoor misting stations are located here:

Glenhaven Park, Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street (Roseway/Madison South)

Knott Park, 11456 N.E. Knott St. (Parkrose Heights)

Mt. Scott Park, Southeast 72nd Avenue and Harold Street (Mt. Scott)

East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave.

Lents Park, 4808 S.E. 92nd Ave.

Harney City Park, Southeast Harney Street and Southeast 67th Avenue.

Volunteer sign up information can be found here:

Charles Jordan Community Center: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatcjcc

The Portland Building: signupgenius.com/go/2108heattpb

Glenhaven Park: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatglenhaven

Knott Park: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatknott

Mt. Scott Park: signupgenius.com/go/2108heatmtscott

