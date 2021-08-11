Volunteers sought for cooling centers, misting stations

Portland Parks & Recreation is seeking help to give people relief during high temperatures.

by: Jim Redden/Portland Tribune

PMG FILE PHOTO – A cooling center during a recent heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Portland Parks & Recreation has opened indoor cooling centers and outdoor misting stations to help people beat the heat wave predicted for this week.

PP&R is seeking volunteers to help staff the centers and stations to help Portland residents survive the high temperatures.

Indoor cooling centers are located here:

  • Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 N. Foss Ave. (Portsmouth)
  • The Portland Building, 1120 S.W. Fifth Ave. (downtown)

Outdoor misting stations are located here:

  • Glenhaven Park, Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Siskiyou Street (Roseway/Madison South)
  • Knott Park, 11456 N.E. Knott St. (Parkrose Heights)
  • Mt. Scott Park, Southeast 72nd Avenue and Harold Street (Mt. Scott)
  • East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave.
  • Lents Park, 4808 S.E. 92nd Ave.
  • Harney City Park, Southeast Harney Street and Southeast 67th Avenue.

