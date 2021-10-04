Volunteers work to revitalize N Portland community garden

A group of volunteers went out to North Portland as part of a revitalization project on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (Republic Services)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the weekend, a group of volunteers went out to North Portland as part of a revitalization project.

In a joint effort between Rebuilding Together Portland and Republic Services, volunteers went out on Saturday to renovate spaces at the Seeds of Harmony Community Garden. Organizers say the community garden provides fresh food to over 200 people.

The Seeds of Harmony Community Garden is part of a project funded by a National Neighborhood Promise grant from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation.

A group of volunteers headed out to North Portland as part of a revitalization project. Oct. 2, 2021. (Republic Services)

“At Republic Services, we believe in being a good neighbor, and we are proud to once again partner with Rebuilding Together Portland to support a neighborhood revitalization project that will provide a sustainable source for fresh food,” Republic Services General Manager Jason Jordan said. “We are committed to giving back to the neighborhoods where we live and work.”

If you’re interested in getting involved with Rebuilding Together Portland, check out this website.