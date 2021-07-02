Voodoo Doughnut workers: Fired after heat-related walkout

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eleven employees at Voodoo Doughnuts in Old Town said they went on strike after facing heat exhaustion during the record-breaking heat wave last weekend, and said 7 of the 11 have been fired.

Max Fleisher told KOIN 6 News he was fired from Voodoo Doughnuts on Thursday. He said the extreme heat created an unsafe work environment. He has pics of thermometers from inside the Old Town location that showed the inside temp was 95 and 96.

He said he and the other co-workers brought up concerns about the heat to management. But when nothing changed even during the higher temperatures from last Sunday, Fleisher said he and the others went on strike.

“It’s super frustrating. We know that it’s a protected action. It was unsafe in the store,” Fleisher told KONI 6 News. “Like I said people were getting hives, people were getting nose bleeds, we were very concerned about the heat.”

Doughnut Workers United unsuccessfully attempted to unionize staff at the location earlier this year.

In a statement, Voodoo Doughnuts said: “Employee and customer safety is our highest priority; if we felt either were at risk during this time, we would have adjusted operating hours and otherwise made sure everyone was safe.”

Management said they also took measures to address the warmer than normal conditions, including providing employees extended or additional breaks, and shifting production to early morning and late evening hours.

Fleisher and the others feel they’ve been retaliated against for going on strike and have since filed complaints with the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.