Warming shelters ready across Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warming shelters across Portland metro are preparing for winter weather and an influx of people.

In Clackamas County, the pandemic led to an expansion of one shelter in Molalla and a capacity limit at another in Oregon City, which made it tough to meet demand.

“We know that our shelter capacity is not adequate to meet the need, so, yes, we are providing people living outside with extra resources so they can stay safe as possible during these cold weather times,” said Brenda Durbin, the director of Clackamas County Social Services.

Denis Theriault with Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services said Portland is ready when the temperatures dip.

“If we were to get under 25 degrees or if we got significant show on the valley floor we would open warming shelters and we’re ready to do that if we need to,” Theriault said. They have blankets, sleeping bags, tarps and mittens going out now.

“A couple months ago we were worried we wouldn’t have the spaces to take people. Normally, we’d fill 300 beds on a night of severe weather,” he said. But they found new spaces, including a former Rited Aid at Arbor Lodge in North Portland

For shelter openings and other resources, call 211