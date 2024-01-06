One exhibit is re-opening later this month after closing due to Rothko Pavilion construction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Throughout 2024, the Portland Art Museum will open five new — and old — exhibits to art-lovers who visit the downtown campus, as well as those who attend a major art event occurring in Venice.

Here’s more on what people can expect from the upcoming collections.

Open from: Jan. 25 to Nov. 1

Following a one-month closure due to Rothko Pavilion construction, “Throughlines: Connections in the Collection” will reopen in just a few weeks. The exhibit showcases a diverse range of art from different locations, cultures and eras. PAM members can learn more from collection curators during an event in early February.

Open from: March 30 to Aug. 31

After being featured at the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto, this footwear-forward exhibit is moving from one “sneakerhead” city to the next. “Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks” will display almost 60 innovative designs that usher in the next era of shoes.

“The provocative exhibition features digitally designed and 3D-printed shoes, sneakers made from mushroom leather and reclaimed ocean plastics, and footwear created for the metaverse,” museum leaders said.

Open from: June 1 to Sept. 15

This European collection, first organized by the Brooklyn Museum, will highlight around 60 pieces of art that reflect the modernist genre. Aside from Claude Monet and Henri Matisse, “Monet to Matisse: French Moderns” will also show artworks from Paul Cézanne, Marc Chagall and Edgar Degas.

Open from: Apr. 20 to Nov. 24

Over the summer, it was announced that the Portland Art Museum and previously featured artist Jeffrey Gibson were tapped as U.S. representatives for the 60th Venice Biennale. You’ll have to travel to Italy to witness the major art event in person, but Gibson’s work is expected to “invite reflection on individual and collective identities” using sculptures, paintings and multimedia installations.

Open from: Sept. 7 through Jan. 10, 2025

“Psychedelic Rock Posters and Fashion of the 1960s” is inspired by San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, a district that was once identified by its affinity for rock-and-roll and hippy-like fashion. The exhibit will include more than 200 rock posters and 20 styles that defined the era.