Video gallery of Portland protests, August 17,2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A right-wing protest in downtown Portland was met by anti-fascists on Saturday amid a heavy police presence.

KOIN 6 News has multiple crews on the ground, following various groups as they move across the city throughout the day.

Early clashes

Opposing groups clashed early in the day at the Morrison Bridge.

Bus vandalized

Far-left protesters chased a bus carrying members of the far-right group Proud Boys and smashed several of its windows on Saturday in Portland.

‘Ordinary Americans need to stand up’

Michael Streeter, who went to the downtown Portland protests in a plaid shirt and a fedora, described himself as “a common suburban family person.”

Right-wing demonstrators in SW Waterfront

Groups including Patriot Prayer led by Joey Gibson made their way from the Southwest Waterfront toward 2nd and Washington.

‘What are you doing in my city?’

A passerby approached a group of right-wing protesters, asking if they were anti-fascists. They answered no. “So, what are you doing in my city?” the bystander challenged.

Motorcyclist detained

A motorcyclist wearing a helmet with cat-style ears was detained after revving her bike near a group of right-wing protesters.

‘Whose streets, our streets’

Dozens of anti-fascist protesters chanted “whose streets, our streets” as riot officers patrolled downtown Portland.

Riot officers guard city streets

Law enforcement officers clad in riot gear stood guard along downtown streets to keep protesters confined to sidewalks.

Protesters detained

A left-wing protester was taken to the ground and put in handcuffs by Portland police at SW Oak Street and 3rd at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Another protester was taken into Portland police custody at 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of SW Oak Street and SW 3rd Avene.

Two anti-fascist protesters were taken into PPB custody outside the downtown Portland Nordstrom at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Flag torn from pickup

A small group ripped an American flag flying from the back of a pickup in downtown Portland, only to be quickly pushed back onto the sidewalk by riot officers.

Blocking streets

A group of far-left protesters sat down in the street at SW Yamhill Street and SW Park Avenue on Saturday.

Civil disturbance

Some protesters threw punches at 4 p.m. and Portland police said the demonstration had turned into a “civil disturbance.”

PPB, Mayor hold post-protest press conference

The Portland Police Bureau and Mayor Ted Wheeler held a press conference Saturday evening to discuss the day’s protests. PPB Chief Danielle Outlaw said 1,200 protesters were in downtown Portland at the protests’ peak. At least 13 people were arrested.

Mayor Wheeler said events like these cost taxpayers “millions of dollars.”