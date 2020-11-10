Water main break leads to road closure in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A road closure is in place as crews work to repair a water main that burst in Northwest Portland overnight.

Portland Water Bureau crews are repairing a water main break on Northwest 23rd Avenue between Northwest Thurman Street and Northwest Vaughn Street. The PWB says four different water services are affected and some customers may see discolored water. If that is the case, customers should run their water until it clears.

According to the PWB, a section of the NW 23rd will be closed between NW Thurman and NW Vaughn through the Tuesday evening commute. The freeway onramp to Interstate 405 at Vaughn was closed overnight, as well.

Anyone in the area including drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are urged to be careful when near the construction areas. Officials also urged drivers to use caution while traveling on I-405 and Highway 30 because of standing water that may still be leftover.

This is a developing story.