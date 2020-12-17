Water main break leads to road closure in SE Portland

Crews are repairing a water main break on SE Market Street between 122nd and 127th avenues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A water main break has led to a road closure in SE Portland on Thursday morning.

Portland Water Bureau crews are repairing a water main break on Southeast Market Street between 122nd and 127th avenues. PWB says 24 residential water services may be affected and some people may experience discolored water. If that is the case, individuals are encouraged to run the water for two to three minutes. If it does not clear, turn the water off and wait another 30 minutes before attempting again.

SE Market Street is currently closed in both directions as crews work to repair the break. The road is expected to be reopened before the Thursday evening commute, according to PWB. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

If you think you’ve spotted a broken main, call the PWB emergency line at 503.823.4874.