Man, child pulled from Sandy River, conditions unknown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emergency responders pulled a man and a child from the Sandy River downstream from Dabney State Park, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies rescued the man first and performed CPR until medics arrived but his condition is not known, officials said.

About 30 minutes later, officials said they found the child in the Sandy River. “The child is being transported to a local hospital,” the sheriff’s office said.

Dabney State Park is on the Sandy River outside of Troutdale. Deputies have the Stark Street Bridge over the Sandy River blocked off at this time.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as soon as possible.