Water rescue turns to recovery near Hayden Island

Multnomah County

Two people fell out of a canoe off the northeaster shore of Hayden Island

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An afternoon on the Columbia River turned deadly after two people fell out of their canoe on Wednesday. 

Portland Fire & Rescue said the two adults fell into the water off the northeastern shore of Hayden Island: one of them made it to safety but the other did not. 

What began as a water rescue evolved into a body recovery, according to PF&R crews who were aided by PDX Airport Fire and the U.S. Coast Guard.

No other details have been released. 

