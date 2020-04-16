Water rescue turns to recovery near Hayden Island

Two people fell out of a canoe off the northeaster shore of Hayden Island

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An afternoon on the Columbia River turned deadly after two people fell out of their canoe on Wednesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the two adults fell into the water off the northeastern shore of Hayden Island: one of them made it to safety but the other did not.

What began as a water rescue evolved into a body recovery, according to PF&R crews who were aided by PDX Airport Fire and the U.S. Coast Guard.

No other details have been released.