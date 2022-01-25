Waterfront Blues Festival returns to the waterfront this summer

Waterfront Blues Fest is returning to the Rose City this Fourth of July weekend. (Waterfront Blues Fest. (Brit Forbes Photography)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The iconic Waterfront Blues Festival is coming back this summer in a big way.

Portland’s largest and longest-running music festival will celebrate its 35th anniversary this Fourth of July weekend at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Event organizers say they are thrilled to announce the festivals’ return to the heart of Rose City after navigating the pandemic for the last two years.

“Fans have stood by us while we’ve creatively adapted to the pandemic over the last two years,” Waterfront Blues Festival Director Christina Fuller said. “We‘re excited to return to Tom McCall Waterfront Park this summer, stronger than ever.”

Trombone Shorty, Kingfish at the Waterfront Blues Fest 2019. (Norm Eder)

Tickets will go on sale and lineups will begin to be announced come March. To stay up to date with more Blues Fest news, sign up for the e-newsletter or follow along on social media @waterfrontblues.

KOIN 6 is a partner and sponsor of the Waterfront Blues Festifal