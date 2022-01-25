Waterfront Blues Festival returns to the waterfront this summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The iconic Waterfront Blues Festival is coming back this summer in a big way.
Portland’s largest and longest-running music festival will celebrate its 35th anniversary this Fourth of July weekend at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
Event organizers say they are thrilled to announce the festivals’ return to the heart of Rose City after navigating the pandemic for the last two years.
“Fans have stood by us while we’ve creatively adapted to the pandemic over the last two years,” Waterfront Blues Festival Director Christina Fuller said. “We‘re excited to return to Tom McCall Waterfront Park this summer, stronger than ever.”
Tickets will go on sale and lineups will begin to be announced come March.
