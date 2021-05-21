Waterfront Blues Festival releases 2021 lineup

An artistic rendering of what the 2021 Waterfront Blues Festival will look like, with festival-goers seated in small, socially-distanced “pods.” (Courtesy to KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Waterfront Blues Festival released its lineup on Friday!

The Waterfront Blues Festival “Upriver” 2021 is excited to bring music lovers and fans together once again in early July. The annual festival will take place in-person at a different location than usual this year — The Lot at Zidell Yards — and will still have COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Although some things are different this year, festival organizers say the caliber of blues artists remains high.

2021 Waterfront Blues Festival Lineup:

July 2: Samantha Fish • Little Village Foundation: Sonny Green, Tia Carroll & The Greaseland All-Stars • Northwest Women in Rhythm & Blues • Karen Lovely & Ben Rice • River City Riot! Brass Band

July 3: Marc Broussard • Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble • Bayou Boyz / Soul Cookin’ Throwdown • Too Loose Cajun Zydeco Band • Northwest Bone Gang

July 4: MarchFourth • Johnny Rawls • Outer Orbit featuring Sarah Clark with special guests LaRhonda Steele & Arietta Ward • Kevin Selfe • Norman Sylvester • Bloco Alegria

July 5: Ghost-Note • Jubu Smith • Tony Coleman’s Tribute to the Three Kings • Hillstomp • BrassRoots Movement

Each day will have two separately ticketed shows — an afternoon show from 12-4 p.m. and an evening show from 6-10 p.m. Both shows will have the same lineup.

All tickets will be sold as 2, 4, and 6-person seating pods, which go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. on June 1. Presale tickets are available now for 2020 Waterfront Blues Festival pass holders.

Find more information about this year’s festival online here.