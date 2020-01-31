We Are The Caution calls on community to end gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of people wearing bright yellow shirts gathered Thursday in North Portland to call for an end to gun violence.

“This past weekend, bullets ripped through the home of an innocent woman and her children and as they hunkered down for safety, the terrified mother likened the experience to being in a war zone in Iraq,” said Herman Green, a pastor at Abundant Life PDX.

Green was among other faith leaders, city officials and activists who gathered at De La Salle North Catholic High School were rallying around a new campaign called “We Are The Caution.”

The nonprofit organization asks people to show their support for ending gun violence across the city by wearing yellow every Friday.

Dozens of people gathered in North Portland to support We Are The Caution; a new organization seeking to end gun violence, Jan. 30, 2020. (KOIN)

“It’s all about being yellowed-out — it’s not the police putting up caution tape. It’s us as a community putting up the caution tape, saying ‘We caution you, we are going to protect these streets,'” said Roy Moore.

Moore is with the organization Men Building Men. He helped create the idea for We Are The Caution, which was officially announced on Thursday with the help of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

“What I know is government cannot solve this problem,” said Wheeler. “Government can be an engaged partner but we cannot solve this problem. The community can solve this problem.”

Roy Moore speaks at a We Are The Caution gathering in North Portland, Jan. 30, 2020. (KOIN)

Dozens of high school students also added their voices to the cause.

“This generation is hurting and no one wants to acknowledge it until life is lost,” said Taylor Green, a senior at Roosevelt High School.

“In order to truly be a community, we have to be looking out for each other,” said Roosevelt High School senior Chiarra Bettega.

David Jackson, the official DJ for the Portland Trail Blazers, helped kick off the campaign. He spoke to the crowd about the impact of gun violence, saying part of the movement is to urge people to speak up about potential gun crimes.

“Say something. That’s probably the most important thing,” said Jackson, who is also known as “DJ O.G. One. “Say something; we can no longer afford to be silent.”

The campaign will continue for two more months. If you want to support We Are The Caution, you can wear yellow every Friday and post a selfie with #WeAreTheCaution.