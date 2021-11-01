‘We need action now’: Old Town orgs call for 30-day plan

Police responded to a shooting at NW 4th and Flanders in Old Town, October 9, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four cultural institutions in Old Town sent letters Monday to city leaders seeking plans to address the dangerous conditions in the area.

Lan Su Chinese Garden, the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education and the Portland Chinatown Museum asked city commissioners and Mayor Ted Wheeler to create 30, 60 and 90-day plans.

The groups have been in communication with city leaders over the past month, and sent letters to the mayor and county commissioners Lori Steggman and Sharon Meieran plus city commissioners Jo Ann Hardesty and Mingus Mapps.

“We – along with many of our houseless neighbors – live in constant fear that it’s only a matter of time before the lethal combination of drug abuse, mental health breakdowns and widespread gun ownership result in a catastrophic situation,” the organizations said.

The groups said the plans set forth by the commissioners, such as the Navigation Teams and more mental specialists aren’t enough. They want confirmation more immediate solutions were in the works.

The organizations supported additional funding toward policing, mental health services and trash pickup, but were discouraged that it could take anywhere from a few months to years before changes could be seen.

“It’s heartbreaking to think the county, city and our leaders would turn their backs on Portland’s oldest neighborhood, home to immigrants who overcame decades of discrimination and today home to many who suffer the indignity of living on the sidewalks and streets,” the organizations said.

In the letter addressed to the mayor, the organizations said the mayor is considering increasing city funding for public safety, mental health services and trash removal, but they “need action now.”

The four organizations said they have each had personal conversations with city and county leaders and they’ve shared accounts of flagrant drug dealing, fires, vandalism, verbal and physical threats, and actual assaults.

“Old Town needs you,” the organizations said. “The neighborhood, its residents, its businesses and its cultural institutions cannot wait months – or longer – for relief.”