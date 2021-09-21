Welding equipment caused Troutdale explosion; ‘not criminal’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The explosion that rocked a Troutdale neighborhood earlier this month and killed a man inside a truck was “not criminal in any way,” according to officials.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office believes the explosion “can be contributed to welding equipment and associated gases stored inside a vehicle.” However, the man’s cause of death and identification will not be released out of respect for his family.

The sheriff’s office said that there is “no danger to the public.”

Detectives also said there were rumors about a second explosion the week following the first, and that they were determined to be false and unconnected.