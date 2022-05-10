Police do not believe there is danger to the public.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A death investigation is underway in Gresham, but many details remain unclear.

According to the Gresham Police Department, officers were conducting a welfare check at an apartment on Southeast 185th avenue around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday. They are now investigating a death — but no further information about the situation has been released.

Gresham PD says this is a “very active” investigation, but they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Although they don’t describe what kind of incident took place, police are asking any witnesses to call their tip line at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 1.888.989.3505.

