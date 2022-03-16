PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Wells Fargo bank filed a lawsuit Tuesday after a Portland woman received a $50,000 wire transfer to her bank account that was allegedly meant to be transferred to a company.

According to court documents, on September 29, 2021, defendant Kermevia L. White, of Portland received the wire transfer to her Wells Fargo account from defendants Edward Chanon and Renee Chanon of Los Angeles, California, from their JPMorgan Chase account.

However, court documents claim the funds were meant to be transferred to High Country Title, Inc. so, the Chanon’s recalled the wire for alleged fraud. That same day, Chase bank sent the recall request to Wells Fargo.

After repeated requests, Wells Fargo claims White ignored their requests to return the funds to the Chanon’s bank account. Court documents also allege White spent some of the transferred funds.

On October 4, 2021, Wells Fargo restrained the remaining transfer balance of $41,754.69.

In the suit, Wells Fargo said “due to conflicting claims, Wells Fargo is in doubt as to which defendant is entitled to the restrained proceeds,” leaving the decision of who is entitled to the funds up to the court.