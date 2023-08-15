PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From stolen cars to the mental health crisis and a shortage of defense attorneys, Multnomah County’s controversial District Attorney Mike Schmidt addressed what needs to change on Tuesday.

Schmidt also talked about a $400,000 federal grant the county received to prosecute bias crimes.

Since 2019, the DA’s Office has prosecuted 159 bias cases. Schmidt said they’re having problems prosecuting theft cases like stolen cars because of a lack of experienced defense attorneys to take cases, forcing judges to dismiss them. Additionally, Schmidt talked about the shortage of mental health treatment.

“By the time you get to the criminal justice system, we’ve failed as a community at multiple levels. Waiting to the point where somebody commits a crime due to the mental health challenges they’re facing, it’s too late,” he said.

Schmidt said the county needs more community-based mental health treatment because the state hospital is overflowing.

Since his election in 2020, Schmidt has been the target of critics, including police officers who have characterized him as soft on crime and blamed him for much of the city’s problems. Schmidt said he’s changed his tone and message to tell people that his office is doing prosecutorial work and that he is still working on criminal justice reform. He is also up for reelection.

Last week, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek asked district attornies to notify her if they believe any former inmates who were granted commutation by former Governor Kate Brown should have their conditional commutation revoked. Schmidt said his office is reviewing 30 of those cases.