‘What a relief’: Portlanders beat the heat at cooling centers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooling centers and misting tents were part of the plan to keep people cool across the Portland metro area on Friday.

City, state and county leaders worked hard to distribute critical information on where residents could find relief in the wake of the deadly heatwave in June.

Libraries and community centers were open late into Friday evening to help people stay cool. Kids and families were drawn to a misting tent at Mt. Scott Park. Michael Booker said he regularly uses the Mt. Scott Community Center and the mister was an added bonus on such a hot day.

“I’ve been coming here all my life and I like this community center,” he said. “I play basketball, I swim, I do everything here but it’s good to have this outside.”

Libraries also served as cooling centers across the metro, offering visitors free water and masks. Donna Cloud and her dog Murray were able to beat the heat at another misting tent.

“I didn’t even realize this was a cooling center, then I walked in and was like ‘ah, what a relief,'” said Cloud, who added that the mister also helped to lower the ambient temperature by a few degrees.

No 24-hour cooling centers were opened this time around. Multnomah County officials said with temperatures expected to drop into the low 90s on Saturday, libraries will revert to their normal hours of operation and two cooling centers will remain open: the Sunrise Center at 18901 E. Burnside Street and the Portland Building at 1120 SW 5th Street.