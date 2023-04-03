PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland residents have until April 18 to pay the 2023 Portland arts tax — the annual $35 fee imposed on all Portland residents 18 years of age and older who earned more than $1,000 during the previous year.

The tax has raised more than $112 million for K-5 arts and music education in six local school districts since it was approved in 2012. It also pays for Portland’s Regional Arts & Culture Council.

But what happens to the Portlanders who fail to pay the tax?

City of Portland spokesperson Carrie Belding told KOIN 6 News that several tiers of punishment can be inflicted upon Portland’s arts tax delinquents. For starters, a $15 penalty will automatically be tacked onto the total for those who miss the April deadline.

If the tax and the $15 fine remain unpaid for more than six months, the taxpayer will be charged an additional $20 fee, doubling the cost of the initial $35 tax. If the dues remain unpaid following the second round of fees, the city hands the collection duties over to a private debt collection company, which also imposes its own fees.

“Taxpayers will receive at least 2 letters before the debt is sent to the collection agency,” Belding said. “The collection agency adds an additional fee to collect the debt in addition to the tax and penalty assessed by the City of Portland.”

Those with outstanding arts tax payments are encouraged to resolve the issue by paying the tax online. Anyone who suspects that they were mistakenly fined is asked to contact the City of Portland to resolve the issue.

Payment plans are available for anyone who may need additional time to pay.