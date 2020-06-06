Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

What is LRAD? PPB explain their ‘sonic tone’ device

Multnomah County

Mayor Ted Wheeler ordered Portland police to only use their LRAD for sharing information

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler directed police to not use a device that emits a loud sonic tone for crowd control ahead of another night of protests in Portland.

The device is called LRAD, or Long Range Acoustic Device. The Portland Police Bureau demonstrated the device for the media earlier on Friday.

Officers said it’s primarily a communication tool but it can also emit a sonic warning tone used to defend themselves in immediate safety sitautions.

The PPB said it used the LRAD twice during protests on Thursday night in downtown Portland: once when protesters pointed lasers at their sound truck and again when rocks and bottles were thrown at the truck.

Portland police officer demonstrate the LRAD, or Long Range Acoustic Device, June 5, 2020. (KOIN)

Police acknowledged the device can be dangerous but not when used correctly.

“It’s all situational,” said PPB Lt. Franz Schoening. “There have been cases around the country — you’ve heard reports that other police agencies have used it in ways that have potentially caused hearing damage. Again, I can’t speak to those. You just have to be reasonable about how far the crowd is, how long you’re using it and how high it’s turned up.”

Mayor Wheeler announced Friday evening he directed the PPB to “use LRAD only to share information and not as a sonic warning tone function.”

Wheeler is also the police commissioner in Portland. He ordered the PPB to immediately implement his decision.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss