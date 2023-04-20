Dog owners could face fines or have their dog taken away as a result of aggressive behavior

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – People in the Portland area love their dogs. Unfortunately, dogs don’t always love people back. Dog bites can happen and when they do, it’s important to know what to do in Multnomah County.

If a person is bitten or attacked by a dog, what should they do?

If a person is bit or attacked by a dog, the first thing to do is to assess the situation. If an injury sustained in the attack is life-threatening, call 911 immediately. If a bite or attack isn’t considered an emergency, then Multnomah County Animal Services says to call them at (503) 988-7387 within 15 minutes of the attack.

Multnomah County Animal Services can send staff to respond to the situation. If the incident occurs outside business hours, call 911.

If a person’s pet dog is bitten or attacked by another dog, what should they do?

Just like in situations when a dog bites a human, Multnomah County Animal Services says they’re available to take a report of a dog biting another animal during business hours. Call (503) 988-7387 to report it. They also recommend taking photos of the injury, collecting contact information from the aggressive dog’s owner and seeking veterinary care.

People can also complete and submit a bite report online.

What happens to a dog that bites or attacks a human or another dog?

When a dog bites or attacks a human or another dog, Multnomah County Animal Services Officers will investigate, as long as it’s reported. They review the circumstances of each bite, an animal’s history of aggression and any other factors that might have contributed to the incident.

Oregon state law requires any dog, cat or ferret that has bitten a person to be quarantined and observed for 10 days after the bite. They must be placed under the supervision of a veterinarian or another person designated by the local public health administrator.

Multnomah County has established levels of “potentially dangerous dogs.” These dogs are identified by reported behaviors and incidents and there are four different levels.

Level 1 – A dog on the loose has a history of menacing, chasing, displaying aggressive behavior or threatening the safety of a person.

– A dog on the loose has a history of menacing, chasing, displaying aggressive behavior or threatening the safety of a person. Level 2 – A dog on the loose physically injures a domestic animal.

– A dog on the loose physically injures a domestic animal. Level 3 – A dog bites a person while on a leash or in an enclosure.

– A dog bites a person while on a leash or in an enclosure. Level 4 – A dog on the loose bites a person or kills a domestic animal or livestock, or is a Level-3 dog that repeats its behavior.

If a dog is “leveled” as being potentially dangerous, its owners will be required to put safety measures in place. This could include maintaining secure enclosures at home, placing signs on the property warning of a dangerous dog, or muzzling their dog in public. Multnomah County Animal Services officers may also perform inspections.

Does an owner ever face consequences if their dog bites or attacks a person or animal?

Owners whose dogs are found to be aggressive or to have bitten a person or animal could be fined up to $500. Multnomah County Animal Services says fines and infractions increase with each instance and with severity.

The director of Multnomah County Animal Services has the discretion to decide if a dog must be euthanized or if it should be placed in a dangerous animal facility. Multnomah County Animal Services also has the ability to take dogs away from their owners if an owner cannot comply with the appropriate safety requirements to contain their pet.

What sort of factors does Multnomah County Animal Services consider when it investigates a bite or attack?

Multnomah County Animal Services investigators consider any prior history of aggression an animal has, including previous complaints or reports. They also look at the nature of the bite or attack to see if it was a result of the dog being bitten by another creature, if the dog bit out of fear, if it was provoked, or if it was a prey-driven incident.

They’ll also consider the severity of the bites, whether the bite broke skin and the impact to the victim.

Are there training programs Multnomah County Animal Services recommends for dogs deemed potentially dangerous?

Multnomah County Animal Services does not offer any ownership education or training programs, but it does recommend that owners of any dog with behavior concerns consult with a behaviorist or qualified trainer to identify triggers and to positively reinforce the dog when it ignores its triggers and behaves correctly.