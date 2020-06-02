Wheeler to address 4th consecutive night of Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to address Monday night’s protests in a press conference on Tuesday.

Mayor Wheeler will be speaking along with other city leaders, to layout the city’s preparations and response to the demonstrations that began on Monday night and went into Tuesday morning. The fourth consecutive night of protests spurred by the death of George Floyd brought what may have been the largest crowd to downtown Portland, filling Pioneer Courthouse Square and surrounding streets.

Organizers did their best to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and their efforts worked. By the end of the night, however, there were over a dozen arrests.

Wheeler had a press conference on Monday, during which he announced an extended curfew and the U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams called on Governor Brown to activate the National Guard. Wheeler said he had already made the request to Brown multiple times the day before.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as new information is available.

