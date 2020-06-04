Wheeler, city leaders to speak after peaceful night of protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to address the public alongside other city leaders after the sixth night of protests in Portland.

Aside from a small number of agitators, Portland’s sixth night of protests started and ended peacefully as thousands took to the streets in response to a disturbing video showing a former Minneapolis police officer, who is white, kneeling on a black man’s neck for several minutes as he cried out for air before he finally stopped moving.

George Floyd’s death sparked nightly protests in Portland, some of which have turned violent. But despite Wednesday’s protests drawing the largest crowds yet, the day remained focused on the intended cause without any breakdowns.

Wheeler is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the previous night’s events.

Agitators arrested after peaceful demonstrators disperse

Throughout the night, police officers engaged in calm conversations with peaceful protesters. The tone remained largely positive and many chanted “peaceful protest” as the night wore on.

At one point, a dumpster fire broke out a few blocks away but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Police urged people over social media and a loudspeaker to remain peaceful, saying they support their First Amendment rights. Officers also said there were children in the crowd.

By midnight, the group had thinned down to hundreds of people. Police continued to ask people to stay peaceful. A few objects were thrown toward officers, some chanted slurs directed at police but officers remained unprovoked.

A small number of agitators remained downtown into the early hours of Wednesday morning after peaceful protesters had left. Some were arrested and two cars were towed.

The PPB has continued to acknowledge that the small number of rioters does not represent the peaceful movement as a whole.

“The Portland Police Bureau continues to have dialog with the demonstration organizers to facilitate safety for all and to allow for the exercise of First Amendment Rights,” said Chief Jami Resch. “Tonight was a great example of a safe and responsible demonstration. This speaks to the testament of the thousands of participants and sends a powerful message. I greatly appreciate the community for expressing themselves while respecting others.”

The chief said a pattern of this unruly behavior breaking out after peaceful demonstrations has been noticed over the nights of protests.

“We have witnessed a pattern of behavior in the past several days where select agitators remain and target the police, engage in crimes, and cause disorder,” she said. “We will continue our efforts to identify, arrest, and hold responsible those who engage in crimes in our city.”

KOIN 6 News will be listening in during Thursday’s press conference and will update this story when more information is available.