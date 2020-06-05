Wheeler, city leaders to speak after another night of protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler and other city leaders will address the media on Friday, after the seventh straight night of protests in Portland.

Despite a predominantly peaceful night of protests in Portland on Thursday, 12 people were arrested after fires were set, items were thrown at officers and street racing was taking place downtown. Hours after a memorial service for George Floyd was held in Minneapolis, protesters gathered again at Revolution Hall in Portland for the seventh night of activity through the streets of the city. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard marched at the front of the group, arm-in-arm with fellow demonstrators.

The crowd listened peacefully to speeches for a few hours. Most of the group left around 10 p.m. and headed back across the Willamette River; however, a second group formed near the Multnomah County Justice Center where clashes have broken out previous nights between protesters and police.

Although most peaceful demonstrators left the vicinity by midnight, there were agitators that remained downtown into the early hours of Friday morning. This is consistent with the pattern the Portland Police Bureau has seen throughout these protests.

Also on Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his support for removing Portland Police from Portland Public Schools.

“I’m committed to doing everything I can to disrupt the patterns of injustice,” he said. “I’m removing school resource officers from all of our schools and districts in the city of Portland,” he said.

Following Wheeler’s remarks on Thursday, acting Portland Police Chief Davis spoke about Wednesday night protests. He said a total of 19 officers have been injured in the last week during protests. He responded to questions about the use of tear gas and said alternatives would include higher use of force. “We will gladly stop using CS gas as long as we can and still protect public safety,” he said.

Davis was filling in as Chief Jami Resch was resting at home after working all night.

The press conference on Friday is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. KOIN 6 will listen in and will update this story when new information is available.