WATCH: Wheeler, law enforcement to speak on increased gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a weekend of deadly shootings, Mayor Ted Wheeler and law enforcement officers will speak Tuesday about Portland’s sweeping gun violence.

The press conference is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. KOIN 6 will stream the event live.

The mayor will be joined by Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, the FBI, U.S. Attorney and MCDA.

“This is probably one of the most deadly and challenging weekends our city has experienced,” Chief Lovell said. “It’s also one of the most heartbreaking. People are dead, people injured, lives destroyed over senseless violence.”

Over the span of 72 hours, four lives were lost, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

A mother was killed, two children were wounded and her boyfriend was critically hurt when bullets ripped through a car late Sunday night in Southeast Portland.

Meanwhile, a shooting Saturday night left one woman dead and five others wounded in Portland’s Normandale Park. A confrontation between a homeowner and armed protestors sparked the shooting.

Late Monday night, a search warrant was served at the home of a person believed to have opened fire. An officer confirmed to KOIN 6 News it was part of the investigation into the Saturday shooting, but the officer said this person is not yet officially a suspect.

Critical evidence was reportedly taken from the scene. Anyone with evidence, including video, is asked to contact Portland police.