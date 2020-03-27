Wheeler: Make some noise for pandemic heroes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is urging the entire city to join a show of support for the heroes of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Friday night, Wheeler wants everyone in Portland to make some noise! This has become a global trend to boost morale of healthcare workers who are being overwhelmed by the outbreak.

People have been seen cheering from their balconies and out their windows from the United Kingdom all the way to Seattle.

Here’s what Mayor Wheeler is asking: set your alarms to 7 p-m nightly, step outside on your balcony, front porch or open a window and cheer. You can even use pots, pans and instruments! The mayor is encouraging the noise party to be a nightly ritual until the outbreak is a thing of the past.

Spread the word of this movement on social media and include the hashtag “#pdxthanksyou.”

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Facts, myths, what you should know and do



