Wheeler: We used ‘words not weapons’ in Red House negotiations

Wheeler reached an agreement with the family of Portland's 'Red House' on Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said a tentative agreement has been reached between the Kinney family and the developer who owns the Red House on Mississippi Avenue, the site of a week-long occupation.

“The Mayor’s office used words, not weapons, to advance the safety of the neighborhood,” Wheeler said. He said that his office helped facilitate the negotiations, but that it was between two private parties.

“I want to thank both Kinney family and developer,” he said. Streets around the Red House reopened on Monday as barricades came down.

He said he wanted to use this as an opportunity to call on the “political gridlock in Washington D.C and Salem” over the upcoming end of the eviction moratorium in the new year.

“Support for rent relief is urgently needed,” he said.

Wheeler also thanked the neighbors and the Mississippi neighborhood for their patience.

The Kinney family, however, denied that an agreement has been reached.

“We have no choice but to continue occupying the land for the Kinney family. While our demands have been pushed through at the governmental level and the family’s story has reached a global audience, our fight is not over. The Kinneys have not yet secured their home. Developer Roman Ozeruga has yet to initiate any negotiations. The family’s cases remain in litigation,” a statement from the family said.

Wheeler said he did not regret his initial tweet last week authorizing the Portland Police to “use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation” but apologized to the Kinney family for any threats that they received in response to it.

Monday’s press conference comes nearly one week after the beginning of the occupation at North Portland’s “Red House” Mississippi Avenue. Demonstrators started forming barricades around what they call the home on Tuesday and have since been occupying the area, trying to prevent the family’s eviction. Witnesses told KOIN 6 News that people inside the area were armed with guns.

Wheeler said he reached an agreement Saturday night with the Kinneys, the Black and Indigenous family who has been fighting to keep their foreclosed home. He said the streets and sidewalks near the home will be reopened.

In his statement Sunday, Wheeler said, “My goal remains finding a peaceful resolution to the situation on North Mississippi Avenue. My focus has been on protecting lives.”

Wheeler sent the Kinneys a letter Saturday stating he and other city leaders share their perspective about the urgent need to address systemic failures in the housing, banking, and judicial systems.

“We acknowledge these failures are, more often than not, the result of institutional racism and overt

racist action to oppress Black and Indigenous people,” Wheeler wrote. The mayor also offered the family help with finding temporary housing and legal counsel. He also explained methods that could help them regain their home.

Wheeler will also likely discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the fact that vaccines have now reached Oregon hospitals.

The FDA granted its blessing for the Pfizer vaccine over the weekend — meaning hospitals like the Oregon Health and Science University and Kaiser Permanente are prepping for distribution. Storage and distribution of the vaccine demand serious planning.