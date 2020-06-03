Wheeler to address night 5 of Portland protests

Tuesday's protests were largely peaceful except for an unruly end to the night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to address the fifth night of protests in a press conference on Wednesday morning.

The fifth night of protests throughout Portland ultimately ended with around a dozen arrests — out of thousands of peaceful demonstrators — throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The protests began on Tuesday with two large groups holding peaceful demonstrations in various parts of Portland. Thousands gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square while another large crowd marched back and forth across the Burnside Bridge. Hundreds more gathered for a peaceful march earlier in the day in Tualatin.

The previous night’s large protest remained peaceful, prompting Mayor Ted Wheeler’s decision to not impose a curfew Tuesday night, which he announced in his press conference earlier in the day.

Tuesday’s peaceful demonstrations lasted for hours until just after 9 p.m. when Portland police said “criminal activity” occurred at SW 4th and Taylor. Officers later praised the groups who had remained peaceful all day but said a splinter group in the hundreds tried to tear down boundary fencing protecting the area around the Justice Center.

Around 12:30 a.m., police declared an unlawful assembly as some people lit fireworks and threw objects at officers — to which police began firing tear gas and flash grenades in response. Police said they made over a dozen arrests throughout the night, though the exact number is unclear. Officers say they continued to ask for compliance and thanked those who obeyed requests to leave the area.

Portland Police Bureau Chief Jami Resch said some people were throwing things at officers such as ball bearings, fireworks and more. They even say some vehicles were spotted in the area providing weapons to people.

At one point overnight, Resch said one truck attempted to hit officers. Chief Resch says they had to develop tactics to deal with cars and trucks in these instances.

“We have deployed stop sticks in some instances,” she said. “We have also used marking as a method, so we can identify these vehicles to stop later. This seemed like the least intrusive way to accomplish our goal of life safety.”

She did not elaborate on how they are marking vehicles.

Despite all this — most of the night was largely peaceful as thousands gathered throughout downtown Portland in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

It is extremely important to note that throughout the last few nights in Portland, peaceful demonstrators have made clear that those participating in violence and looting are not associated with their movement. Chief Resch said she understands the majority of people were there to protest peacefully and this small group of violent demonstrators does not represent the whole.

Mayor Wheeler will be speaking at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, joined by other city leaders.