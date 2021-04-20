Wheeler, officials to discuss preparations for civil unrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to discuss preparations for potential unrest in the city.

Mayor Wheeler will be joined by city commissioners, law enforcement officials and other community members at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. A press release states the topic will be preparation and planning for civil unrest, which is likely related to any potential demonstrations after a verdict is made in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Wheeler is also expected to speak on the resurgence of vandalism and destruction seen in Portland in recent nights, as tensions rise both nationally and locally over the role of police and their use of force.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. KOIN 6 News livestream it and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Windows smashed at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Portland during a direct action demonstration on Monday, April 19, 2021. (KOIN)

On Monday night, vandals smashed windows at businesses in Northeast Portland Monday night as part of a “direct action” march that also blocked traffic and caused delays. Portland police declared the event an unlawful assembly about 20 minutes after it began.

“People in this crowd are destroying windows at a local community center that serves children,” PPB tweeted. The center, the Blazers Boys and Girls Club on NE Martin Luther King Boulevard, had its windows and door smashed.

Two people were arrested: Emily Keppler, 27, arrested for felony criminal mischief; and Emma Lightstone, 27, arrested for riot and criminal mischief, both felonies.

Last week, riots were declared in Portland on 3 separate days, including Friday night after Portland police shot and killed Robert Delgado at Lents Park. On Saturday, an unlawful assembly was declared outside the PPB East Precinct.

Rioters, arsonists and vandals were destructive in a relatively short period of time on Friday night. The Oregon Historical Society and churches were targeted and damaged and many fires were set.

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who is also the Fire Commissioner, urged people to stop setting fires, in part because of the Red Flag danger from the hot and dry weather.