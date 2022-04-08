The request is included in the budget adjustment package to be considered by the City Council on April 13.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — First-time city of Portland-approved funding for the Bybee Lakes Hopes Center to address homelessness is included in budget adjustment requests announced by Mayor Ted Wheeler.

The mayor’s office released his proposed Spring Budget Monitoring Process requests on Tuesday, April 5. The twice-annual process allows the City Council to alter the approved budget as needs and revenues change. They will be considered by the council on Wednesday, April 13.

Wheeler’s requests include “adding a handful of new appropriations that meet urgent recovery needs, prioritizing homelessness, community safety and economic recovery for the upcoming summer months,” the announcement said.

During the Fall 2021 budget process, Wheeler also focused on funding initiatives that provided resources to address homelessness. They built the foundation for the Mayor’s Emergency Declarations to address the humanitarian crisis taking place on Portland streets. Some of the new requests follow up on initiatives approved then to support Wheeler’s series of Emergency Declarations to address the homeless crisis. They include funding for:

• Street Services Coordination Center: This one-time funding will provide $110,000 in staffing and operational support for the center approved in the Fall process. Wheeler also proposes $500,000 to provide transportation services (bus/taxi service, etc.) to move those experiencing unsheltered homelessness and their belongings from an outdoor camp posted for removal to a shelter, temporary housing or permanent housing space.

• Bybee Lakes Hope Center: A one-time American Rescue Plan Act investment of $1 million to support existing programs at the nonprofit homeless shelter and recover center in North Portland. The proposed funds will provide operational support to expand the facility from 126 beds to 318 beds for men, women and families. It is based in the former unused Multnomah County Wapato Jail and had been opposed by County Chair Deborah Kafoury and a majority of the county commission.

• Gun violence reduction: An additional $1.4 million investment in community-based gun violence ceasefire actions, such as traffic diversion efforts and the outreach pilot recently completed at Mt. Scott led by Commissioner Carmen Rubio and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

• Economic Recovery: A one-time investment of $500,000 for small businesses and food carts that are predominantly run by Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) and LGBTQ+ business owners citywide. Utilizing the Kuto app program, which received positive feedback from small business owners and partners when piloted last year, Portlanders will be able to support small businesses to help them retain greater profits by paying a flat fee (instead of fees for individual transactions).

• Signature Summer Community Events: A total of $435,000 to support the operations and marketing of summer events including the Rose Festival, Blues Festival, Juneteenth, Pedalpalooza and more.

According to the announcement, in total, the Wheeler’s proposes to allocates just over $3.8 million in General Fund contingency and $2.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act contingency resources towards his priorities over the next three months. He is actively developing his annual Proposed Budget which will more substantially invest in his priority areas for the next fiscal year beginning July 1, the announcement said.

More information on the Portland budget process is available at portlandoregon.gov/cbo.

