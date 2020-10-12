Wheeler to speak after overnight protest devolved into riot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to hold a press conference on Monday, the morning after statues were toppled, windows were smashed and a riot was declared in downtown Portland.

Mayor Wheeler will be speaking to the media around 9 a.m. The press conference was announced in a press release on Friday afternoon, but Wheeler will likely be discussing the destruction seen on Sunday night. KOIN 6 News will stream the event online here.

This story will be updated once new information is available.

A riot was declared downtown Sunday night after demonstrators reportedly smashed the windows out of several buildings, according to Portland police. The protest-turned-riot unfolded on the eve of Columbus Day, however, in the City of Portland Monday is also known as Indigenous Peoples Day after a declaration was passed in 2015.

People knocked over a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in downtown Portland on Oct. 11, 2020. Someone spray painted the words “Stolen Land” on the base (KOIN).

Multiple statues were spray-painted and toppled in the park blocks. The windows and glass doors to the Oregon Historical Society were smashed out.

It is still unclear how many people were arrested overnight.

Trump tweets, Iannarone reacts

Early Monday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted multiple times about the overnight damage in Portland.

“Taking advantage of fools. Law & Order! Portland, call in the Feds!” Trump said in one tweet. “These are Biden fools. ANTIFA RADICALS. Get them FBI, and get them now!” he said in another.

Nearly 20 minutes later, Trump once more posted about the FBI, antifa and “poorly run Democratic cities.

“The FBI and Law Enforcement must focus their energy on ANTIFA and the Radical Left, those who have spent the summer trying to burn down poorly run Democrat Cities throughout the USA!”

Mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone reacted to the riot on Monday as well. Her office sent the following statement:

“Public access to art is vital to our city’s cultural fabric. I condemn all acts of violence and destruction, especially those targeting public art. As your next Mayor, I’m ready to talk about how we move this city forward, from rethinking public safety to changing names and removing statues. If someone would like a statue removed, they can engage our public process to register that complaint and I’ll push City Council to listen and act swiftly. Our systems of government have long ignored problematic symbols and impacts of institutional racism, I am committed to changing that as mayor. People are hurting and that pain is valid. But anonymous acts of destruction outside of any agreed-upon process are toxic, unaccountable behavior that has no place in our city. We are not going to be governed by shooting paintballs. That’s not democracy, nor is it fair to those of us who believe in our public process.”