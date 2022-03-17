PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mayor Ted Wheeler is holding a press conference at 10:15 a.m. Thursday to give an update on efforts to end gun violence.

The mayor is expected to give a status report on the work between the city, county, federal and community-based organizations.

The mayor will speak alongside Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel, Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristen Snowden and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell and PPB staff, and community-based partners.

“Our criminal justice system is simply in crisis. We have criminal defense attorneys who are unable to accept new cases due to crushing workloads and we in the DA’s office are not immune to that,” Snowden said.

She continued saying gun violence is the district attorney’s top priority as it’s become a “public health crisis.” With that, she said 2022 is on track to surpass the previous record for gun violence cases issued.

The press conference comes after January 2022 saw an uptick in reported shootings in Portland compared to January 2021.

There were 107 shootings recorded in January 2022 and 104 in January 2021, a nearly 3% increase. Portland Police Bureau said 26 people were injured as a result of shootings in the first month of 2022 compared to 27 in January 2021.



