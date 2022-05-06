Annual address comes as city continues to struggle with homelessness, gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler is delivering the annual State of the City address Friday afternoon, and his office said to expect some “big announcements.”

Wheeler said he will give his “honest opinion on how things are going in our city” and lay out his vision for the future of Portland.

“A few big announcements” are coming, according to a press release sent by his office ahead of the event, although officials did not elaborate further.

The virtual event is scheduled for noon