Wheeler to make emergency declaration on homeless camps near roads

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler at a press conference on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to make an emergency declaration on homeless camps near roads with high amounts of crashes following a Portland Bureau of Transportation report that said the city saw its highest number of traffic deaths since 1990.

The 1 p.m. press conference comes on the heels of PBOT’s Vision Zero Traffic Crash Report for 2021 which was released Wednesday. According to the report, 70% of the pedestrians killed in 2021 traffic crashes were homeless.

The report revealed a sharp increase in the number of pedestrians killed by traffic incidents and a significant jump in the number of people who were killed while they were inside a vehicle during an incident. 

