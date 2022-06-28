PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unveiled a new action pan on Tuesday to address gun violence over the summer months.

The Safer Summer PDX plan, the mayor said, will feature a newly-appointed team to work with Portland’s Community Safety Division and comes as Wheeler is set to make an emergency declaration to address gun violence.

In the press release, Wheeler said he will continue to work with city council and community organizations for a unified approach.

“The summer months historically see a tragic surge in gun violence in Portland and across the nation. In order to effectively help address the problem at-scale, we must take coordinated action with experts and the local community,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler added “I am proud to welcome this distinguished team of professionals with a wide range of experience in strategic violence prevention. Together, we will continue to work to save lives and make for a safer Portland.”

Mayor Wheeler said the new three-person team includes Shareef Khatib who has 13 years of experience working with counter-violence programs in several countries including Iraq, Afghanistan and Malaysia.

Also on the Safer Summer PDX Team, is Julian Massenburg, of Portland, who has worked on the communications team for Portland’s Office of Management and Finance. In 2021, he helped form the city’s division of community safety, Wheeler said.

Kandel Ashley, of Portland, is also joining the team and has served as the Constituent Services Director in the mayor’s office since 2021. Ashley previously worked for the Native American Youth and Family Center where he worked with youth and young adults who were at risk of becoming involved in gang or gun violence.

Safer Summer PDX will also work with the Portland Police Bureau on strategies to deter gun violence. Wheeler said the new group will support other PPB groups such as the Focused Intervention Team and Enhanced Community Safety Team, which responds to active shootings, crime scenes and gun-related investigations.