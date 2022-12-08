PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler shared tough words as he spoke at a forum with Commissioner Dan Ryan and members of the Portland Business Alliance Thursday morning.

The focus of the forum was Wheeler’s plan to build 20,000 new affordable housing units and sanctioned camps across the city. However, the county has not committed to funding the sanctioned camps.

During the forum, Wheeler said he’s asked the Multnomah County Commission to delay its Dec. 15 vote on allocating $33 million on unspent funds for homeless assistance.

He also told the crowd if the commission approves spending without funds for encampments, then “they’re no longer a partner of ours.”