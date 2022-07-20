Neighbors in the area say they see people show up on their streets, build them quickly and then take off, not saying who they are.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homeless pods on wheels have been popping up around Portland.

You may have already started to see these structures around town. They are roughly 6×8 foot pods that have wheels — but are reportedly heavy and hard to move.

While some people living in the pods are friendly and neighborly, homeowners say others are not.

“One of our neighbors [has] photos looking in because the structures have windows, have drug paraphernalia straight up inside the structure, just like tinfoil drug paraphernalia. So, these are people that are really in need of a lot of help,” Homeowner Chris Engbretson said.

Larry Smith, another Portland homeowner, says this is a difficult problem.

“But my thought is that the public officials are not doing enough at this point to actually help the people that are living in these units and get them to a safer place and out of the public right of way,” Smith added.

City officials say they are aware of an effort to build structures on wheels for homeless people, but they don’t have any further details. However, the City of Portland says they’re treating them like they treat other tents and structures, and if they’re reported, they will conduct an assessment.



If any of the pods are a high health and safety risk, officials say they may be posted for removal.