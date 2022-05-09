Auction proceeds will go to 'preserve history and the arts'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Melvin “Pete” Mark’s fingerprints are all over the city of Portland. He was one of the business leaders behind creating both Pioneer Courthouse Square and the Oregon Convention Center. His Melvin Mark Companies control more than 4 million square feet of property in Portland and beyond.

“He was born and raised in New York and he believed that people should come and have a strong central city that they could come and congregate in,” his son, Jim Mark, told KOIN 6 News.

But he had another passion — collecting presidential memorabilia for more than a half-century.

“He was very fascinated with JFK and the Kennedys,” Jim said. “He probably had one of the larger collections of Kennedy memorabilia.”

One of JFK’s favorite rocking chairs and a table he used in the Oval Office are just 2 of the more than 100 items auctioned off this past weekend, with proceeds going into a foundation for the arts.

“This will come to preserve different history and arts in our city,” Jim said.

A World War 1 German encryption machine (Melvin Mark collection)

A photo and letter from Winston Churchill (Melvin Mark collection)

The imprint on Harry Truman’s Stetson hat (Melvin Mark collection)

Melvin Mark Jr. in an undated photo (Melvin Mark collection)

One of JFK’s favorite rocking chairs from his White House (Melvin Mark collection)

A table used in JFK’s Oval Office (Melvin Mark collection)

Harry Truman’s Stetson (Melvin Mark collection)

An FDR imprint inside one of his top hats (Melvin Mark collection)

FDR’s top hat (Melvin Mark collection)

A signed copy of the Chicago Tribune with an incorrect headline (Melvin Mark collection)

Melvin Mark acquired a number of pieces tied to President Dwight Eisenhower, including a bomber jacket Ike wore in 1952 during the Korean War.

President Franklin Roosevelt is also represented in the collection with an original copy of his 1933 inauguration speech, the lap blanket he wore to stay warm in the presidential limosine and one of his signature top hats.

He also collected another hat from FDR’s successor, Harry Truman, who wore it at his inauguration.

The collection also includes important historical documents from the Magna Carta to the Emancipation Proclamation.

Saturday’s auction was expected to raise about $3 million, but it ended up surpassing expectations — and raising almost $5 million. JFK’s rocking chair alone went for nearly $600,000.

Jim Mark said the items sold at the auction are just a fraction of his dad’s collection. There will be other auctions and local exhibits in the future.

“It’s important that they go to museums. It’s important that they go to places where they will be viewed and enjoyed by many people,” Jim said. “Hopefully my dad’s legacy will live on forever, you know?”