Where We Live: The Elk statue coming back soon

The Thompson Elk Statue may be back in place by Fall 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Thompson Elk is the second-oldest piece of public art in the city of Portland, just behind Skidmore Fountain. But the Elk statue, its podium and its fountain base were damaged during the demonstrations of 2020.

KOIN 6 News broke the news the historic Elk statue will return to downtown Portland, but bringing the statue back isn’t as simple as it sounds.

At this moment, the 9-foot high Elk statue is in a secret location awaiting its return to public view. The Regional Arts and Culture Council, which maintains the city’s public art, removed the statue to preserve it and a big part of the city’s heritage.

The historic landmark was donated in 1900 by former Mayor David P. Thompson. The fountain at the elk’s base watered the goats and horses that came into the center of town. Cars, buses and bikes now travel Portland’s Main Street.

“We anticipate it will come back to this location, the same location that it’s always been,” said Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio.

The iconic Thompson Elk statue restored (Courtesy: RACC).

The Elk Statue in downtown Portland was removed after protesters set fire to the base, severely damaging it, July 2, 2020 (Edward Bailey)



A metal elk statue once erected in downtown Portland disappeared a few weeks ago–only to re-emerge at a Trump ‘Defeat the Steal’ rally Saturday November 14, 2020 (KOIN).

A fire blazes at the former spot of the elk statue in downtown Portland, Ore., amid protests outside the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and Justice Center, July 18, 2020 (KOIN/Danny Peterson).

A fire was lit at the site where the bronzed Elk statue used to stand between Lownsdale and Chapman squares. July 27, 2020 (KOIN)

Someone lights a fire at the fountain where the Elk statue used to stand near the Justice Center. July 18, 2020 (KOIN)

Crews took apart the fountain and base where the Elk statue once stood on SW Main Street between Lownsdale Square and Chapman Square. July 17, 2020 (KOIN)

Crews took apart the fountain and base where the Elk statue once stood on SW Main Street between Lownsdale Square and Chapman Square. July 17, 2020 (KOIN)

Crews took apart the fountain and base where the Elk statue once stood on SW Main Street between Lownsdale Square and Chapman Square. July 17, 2020 (KOIN)

Damage to what used to be the base of Portland’s Elk Fountain statue. (PPB)

Crews clean up around the Elk Statue outside the Justice Center. July 6, 2020 (KOIN)

Dozens of people surround a bonfire lit at the site of where the Elk statue used to stand in SW Main Street in downtown Portland. July 12, 2020 (KOIN)

Damage to what used to be the base of Portland’s Elk Fountain statue. (PPB)

Damage to what used to be the base of Portland’s Elk Fountain statue. (PPB)

Protesters set a fire that severely damaged the Elk Statue on Main Street in downtown Portland. Officials removed the statue for public safety reasons, July 2, 2020 (PPB)

Demonstrators hung a flag on the elk statue in Chapman Square that stands across the street from the Justice Center in downtown Portland. June 21, 2020 (KOIN)

The Elk Statue in downtown Portland. On the left, a file photo. On the right, a crane lifts the statue after protesters set a fire that severely damage the base, July 2, 2020 (KOIN)

A new, skeletal elk statue appeared in early August 2020 at the former site of the iconic Thompson Elk statue between Chapman and Lownsdale squares in downtown Portland (KOIN)



But when the Elk statue returns, the fountain likely will not.

The city maintains the fountain is too big to accomodate traffic safety changes the city wants to make on Main Street and the Portland Water Bureau said maintaining the old fountain is too problematic.

“But there’s lots of opportunities and we’re going to hire some designers to consider what the new base will look like,” said Portland Public Arts Manager Jeff Hawthorne.

Architect Bill Hawkins, who specializes in historic restoration, is excited to see the Elk return but is “opposed, absolutely opposed” to not bringing the fountain back, too.

Hawkins said he’s raised $130,000 to preserve the fountain as well, even if it’s in another location. Althought the water troughs couldn’t be salvaged, a majority of the fountain was.

The water bureau still has it.

“It could be saved,” he said. “There is no reason in the world to destroy a Portland historic landmark other than making it more convenient for bikes and buses.”

Hawthorne said they are “going to explore lots of options. We’d like to bring some scenarios together for the public to respond to.”

Now the process of deciding what the new base for the Thompson Elk statue will look like, but the fountain is an open question. Portland’s Historic Landmarks Commission has said both the Elk and the fountain should be restored and returned to Main Street or to another location.

The City of Portland is looking to return the Elk statue to Main Street by this fall.