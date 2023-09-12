PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After no inmates died in custody in 2020 and 2021, nine inmates have died at the Multnomah County Jail in 2022 and 2023, prompting Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell to launch an investigation into the reasons why.

O’Donnell is seeking outside help to investigate the recent deaths, including 6 deaths in the past 9 months.

In a “community letter,” the sheriff said, “Recently, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner finalized their investigations into the manner of death of several individuals, dating back to 2022. There were no deaths in custody in both 2021 and 2020. In the interest of transparency, I am sharing the findings with the community.”

The deaths in the investigation are:

Jess Rivas-Castillo, 36, May 9, 2022. Accidental death from “acute cocaine poisoning”

Donovan Anthony Wood, 26, May 2, 2023. Suicide

Martin Todd Franklin, 58, June 16, 2023. Suicide

Stephen Wayne Murphy, 63, July 26, 2022. Natural causes

Kenneth L. Hurley, 55, November 19, 2022. Natural causes

Four other deaths are under investigation, but final results from the medical examiner are not yet in:

George Allen Walker, 31, May 13, 2023

Kashi Abram Harmon, 53, June 22, 2023

Josiah G. Pierce, 31, July 19, 2023

Clemente Pineda, 36, August 1, 2023

“In the four Medical Examiner’s reports yet to be finalized, toxicology results are still pending,” O’Donnell said in the letter. “Early indications suggest some of the deaths may be drug-related.”

Drugs, weapons and other contraband “is a constant challenge for all corrections facilities,” she said. “Swallowing and hiding drugs in the body are desperate actions some people are willing to make to fuel addiction. These smuggling practices significantly reduce the chance of detection in jail, even with our use of body scanning equipment and technology.”

In the short term, Sheriff O’Donnell asked experts to provide an assessment of their correctional facilities. They’ve also modified some physical aspects of the jails and expanded the availability of Narcan.

Longer term strategies include “providing tablets to all adults in custody” to spur educational and vocational opportunities and contact with friends and family. They will also take a look at their workforce models.

“We are sharing information and learning from other public safety and public health partners who have or are experiencing similar circumstances, and we are engaging resources through the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and the National Institute of Corrections,” O’Donnell said.