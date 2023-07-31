PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Health Authority issued a recreational use advisory for the Willamette River near Willamette Cove in Portland due to a cyanobacteria bloom and an unsafe presence of cyanotoxins for human and animal exposure.

The advisory, which was issued Friday, warns against swimming, waterskiing and power boating in areas of the lake where blooms are present, OHA said — noting visitors can still canoe and kayak as long as it doesn’t create excessive water spray. Officials recommend catch-and-release fishing as fish caught in areas of the blooms pose unknown health risks if consumed.

Cyanotoxin exposure is mainly caused by ingested water and is not absorbed through the skin, OHA said.

During the advisory, health officials warn against drinking water and say the toxins cannot be removed by boiling or filtering water with camping-style filters.

OHA also says kids and dogs have an increased risk of exposure due to their size and activity level and warn that dogs can get extremely ill or die within minutes of exposure to cyanotoxins by drinking the water or licking their fur.

Symptoms of cyanobacteria exposure may be similar to symptoms of food poisoning and can include a puffy, red rash for skin exposure.