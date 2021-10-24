Wind storm leaves tens of thousands of Portland-area residents without power

A power outage at Portland International Airport resulted in limited lighting near baggage claim on Oct. 24, 2021. Photo courtesy Danny Vitali

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 15,000 people within the Portland metro area lost power Sunday afternoon as a wind storm blew through the area.

As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Portland General Electric had 126 active outages affecting 12,872 customers. The outages were in a variety of places including Hillsboro, Portland, Corbett, Woodburn, Salem, Tigard and Estacada.

Pacific Power had 30 outages in Multnomah County affecting 9,540 customers, and outages in Marion, Linn and Hood River counties affecting dozens more customers.

Clark Public Utilities District was not reporting any outages at 1:30 p.m.

Danny Vitali contacted KOIN News saying there was a power outage at Portland International Airport shortly before 1:30 p.m.

PGE said it’s actively monitoring conditions and working to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible. It provided the following tips for people pertaining to storms: